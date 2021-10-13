Santhwanam, 13 October 2021, Written Update: Thambi seeks revenge

As the episode starts, Anjali is eagerly waiting for Shiva’s return. Anjali is delighted at Shiva’s early return and Shiva is happy to see Anjali waiting for his return; both of them keep it to themselves. Shiva informs Anjali about her father’s visit to the store and how he felt that something was worrying him.

Savithri is upset as Shankaran hasn’t returned home yet, and she wonders where he would have gone. Anjali calls her mother and asks her if everything is fine at home and Savithri assures her the same.

Ambika pleads to Thambi for Shankaran and Savithri. Thambi tells her that he has shown enough mercy as he hasn’t taken any action against them yet. Thambi also reveals that he is doing it in order to hurt Aparna as she will be blamed by Balan and Hari for whatever her father does to Shankaran. Ambika asks him if it is wise to hurt her in such a situation (referring to her pregnancy). Thambi makes it clear that he wants his daughter to come back to him begging for mercy.

Next morning Shankaran is on his way to Thambi’s house to ask him to further the due date. He also informs Savithri that he has informed her brother about their situation and has asked him to come home. Just as Shankaran is about to leave, Thambi and his men arrive to take over the house.

As Thambi makes it clear he won’t show any mercy, Savithri lashes out at him. Just as they are in an argument, Savithri’s brother arrives and Thambi explains the situation to him. He takes Savithri and Shankaran in to discuss the matter. As episode ends, Thambi and his men wait outside the house to know Shankaran’s decision.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

