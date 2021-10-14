Santhwanam, 14 October 2021, Written Update: Thambi confronts Shiva

As the episode starts, Shankaran starts packing his bags. Savithri cannot accept the fact that they are leaving their house. Shankaran tells her there is no other option as Thambi has made up his mind. Shankaran asks Savithri to go with her brother and promises her to find a way out of the mess on his own. Shankaran tells Savithri that his daughter Anjali shouldn’t know about it at any cost or else, she won’t see him ever again. Shankaran tells her he isn’t transferring the ownership of the house, and Thambi will only have custodial rights.

Savithri’s brother asks Shankaran, what was the need for him to take a loan of such a huge amount. He tells him he should have told him earlier so that they could have come to an arrangement with Thambi. Shankaran tells him, it’s too late for it and he asks him to take his sister with him. Savithri insists on staying with Shankaran, no matter where he goes but Shankaran manages to convince her to go with her brother.

Shankaran hands over the key to Thambi and Thambi tells him he will have to transfer the ownership within one week if he doesn’t pay the dues. Heartbroken Savithri leaves with her brother and Shankaran breaks down as he realises that he just lost his home.

Thambi confronts Shiva on his way back and tells him what all happened at Shankaran’s house. Thambi asks Shiva to get back the house if he’s really a man. Shiva goes to Shankaran’s house to find it locked. He takes Shankaran’s number from Anjali, only to find out his phone is switched off. As the episode ends, Shiva finds Shankaran and he asks him why he didn’t tell them his situation sooner.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Santhwanam, 13 October 2021, Written Update: Thambi seeks revenge