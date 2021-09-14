Santhwanam, 14 September 2021, Written Update: Devi asks Anjali to come back to Santhwanam

As the episode starts, Thambi informs Ambika that she too will be gone from the house if she tries to get back to Aparna. Ambika asks Thambi if he will be willing to see his daughter's child. He tells her there’s plenty of time left for that since Ammu is not even married now. Ambika tells him she isn’t talking about Ammu. Thambi gets angry and tells her that he only has one daughter and that is Ammu. Ambika lashes out at Thambi and tells him that he is the reason that Appu had to do what she did.

She tells him that Appu left because he threatened to kill Hari. A teary-eyed Ambika speaks her heart out and reminds him of his joy when Appu was born. Meanwhile, Shiva meets Balan and Kannan at the tea stall as he passes by them, and as they talk about Aparna and Hari, Balan expresses his desire to see Shiva’s child as well, which leaves Shiva thinking about Anjali.

Jayanthi arrives at Anjali’s house and questions Savithri for sending Shankaran to Santhwanam. By this time Anjali arrives and Jayanthi expresses her concern over her issues, but Anjali tells her she doesn’t have any issues. Shankaran comes home and delivers the news of Aparna’s pregnancy. Jayanthi takes advantage of the situation and tells Anjali that people at Santhwanam forgot about her as she left and that is the reason they didn’t inform her about Aparna.

Lakshmi shares the stories of pregnancy of her time with Appu and Devi. Anjali calls Aparna and congratulates her. Anjali then asks her why she didn’t tell her this happy news sooner. As the episode ends, Devi asks Anjali to come back to Santhwanam and tells her she will talk to Shiva about this.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

