Santhwanam, 15 November 2021, Written Update: Aparna learns about Thambi’s harsh demand

As the episode starts, Balan and Lakshmi advises Thambi to let go of their enmity on seeing in resistance to interact with the family. Thambi informs them he can’t forget their past, just like that. He tells them he just came to visit his daughter because of her plea. Sreedevi tells Thambi how they prepared his favorite dishes but he refuses to have lunch with them.

Thambi finally hands over the gift that he brought for Aparna as Ambika requests him to. Aparna falls onto his chest and cries her heart out. Thambi lays his hands over her head and asks her to take care of herself. Then he leaves to his car. Ambika asks the family to forgive Thambi’s attitude and informs the he is good at heart.

Aparna expresses her excitement over her father’s change of heart. She asks Hari if he realizes her father’s love for her now. She asks Hari if she didn’t show up purposely, as he is unable to face her father. Hari informs her Shiva indeed didn’t come on purpose as her father asked him not to. Hari tells her that her father doesn’t even have an ounce of love that Shiva has for her, as he made all sacrifices for her.

Hari walks in to hear the family blaming Shiva for not being home. He shockingly reveals that it was Thambi who asked him not to be home while he visits. The family is shocked to learn Thambi’s unacceptable demand. Lakshmi and Sreedevi express their contempt over Thambi’s gesture. Balan tells them he would never allow it, if he knew about it. As the episode ends, Balan tells Aparna to ask her father not to take advantage of their kind heart.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

