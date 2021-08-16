Santhwanam, 16 August 2021, Written Update: Thambi comes face to face with Aparna

The latest episode starts with Aparna and her mother shockingly staring at Thambi. Thambi slaps Ambika and asks how dare did she let Aparna come home. He takes Aparna's bag which contained her certificates and her clothes and as he pulls those things out, a box of ornaments falls out, which Aparna wasn't aware of. Thambi accuses Aparna of trying to steal as per Hari and Balan's instruction. Ambika says Aparna just came to get her certificates and it was her who put ornaments.

Thambi tears up Aparna’s certificates and says she doesn’t deserve to have it and angrily asks her to leave. Aparna comes back to Santhwanam house. Devi asks Aparna why she seems so upset. Aparna says it’s nothing she just went to discuss a job with her friend and she goes to her room. Devi tells Anjali something is worrying Aparna and Anjali says that, maybe she was hoping for a job and it might have not worked out. Anjali consoles Aparna and asks what’s worrying her. Aparna confesses that there is a serious issue and she will tell her later and asks her to keep it a secret.

Meanwhile, her mother calls and says that Thambi left as soon as Aparna left, leaving Aparna worried whether Thambi would show up at Santhwanam house or the Krishna stores.Thambi goes on to meet Balan and accuses him of sending Aparna in search of a job because of his financial issues and that is the reason Aparna showed up at his home to get her certificates, leaving Balan shocked to learn that Aparna went to her home as the episode ends.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read|Kumkum Bhagya, 14 August 2021, Written Update: Prachi impresses Pallavi