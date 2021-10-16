Santhwanam, 16 October 2021, Written Update: Shiva offers Anjali’s ornaments to Shankaran

As the episode starts, Shankaran is worried if Savithri ate anything. Shiva asks him not to worry about Savithri as she is with her own family and they will take care of her. As Shankaran finishes his lunch, Shiva hands over the ornaments Anjali gave him and tells Shankaran they can sell it to settle his loan. Shankaran refuses to take it as it is something that he gave his daughter, but she manages to convince him otherwise and asks him what use these ornaments have if it can’t be useful when it is needed. Hari meets Shiva and Shankaran on the road and he wonders why Shiva is with Shankaran.

Jayanthi pays a visit to Savithri and she breaks down as she describes the turn of events. She tells her she was dragged out of her own house by Thambi. Savithri expresses her concerns for Shankaran as she couldn’t bear the look on his face, as she was leaving with her brother. Jayanthi regrets what she did as she is the one who provoked Thambi. Savithri tells Jayanthi, Anjali shouldn’t know about it as Shankaran won’t be able to live with it. As Savithri lists out her sorrows, Jayanthi falls on her leg and asks for her forgiveness. Jayanthi tells her she is asking for forgiveness as she isn’t able to help her out in such a situation.

Balan and Hari return home and inform about seeing Shiva with Shankaran. Anjali is happy to hear that Shiva is helping her father out. Shiva takes Shankaran to the go-down and he informs Shathru that Shankaran will be staying with him. As the episode ends, Shankaran asks Shiva if they should give Thambi Rs 6 lakh they got and Shiva promises him to arrange the rest of the amount as well.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Santhwanam, 15 October 2021, Written Update: Shiva takes care of Shankaran