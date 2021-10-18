Santhwanam, 18 October 2021, Written Update: Jayanthi advises Savithri

As the episode starts, Shiva makes sure Shathru understands the importance of keeping Shankaran’s issue a secret. He reminds him what he did last time around when Shiva asked to keep him a secret and tells him he cannot do that this time around at any cost. Shiva tells he can’t be drinking, while Shankaran is around. Though Shathru gives Shiva his word, Shathru prays he better be able to keep the promises.

Jayanthi advises Savithri to ask Anjali for her ornaments to settle Thambi’s loan. Savithri tells her she can’t do it as the ornaments are meant for Anjali. Jayanthi manages to convince her that their house is far more important than the ornaments for Anjali as well. Savithri looks convinced to an extent, but she fears how Anjali will react when she learns about their situation. Jayanthi assures her they can ask her to keep a secret from the rest of them at Santhwanam.

Shiva has a hard time as Anjali asks him about his ventures with Shankaran and about the ornaments as well. Shiva fakes being angry at her questioning and escapes from it. Shathru tells Shankaran that his situation will cause rift between Shiva and Hari and advises him to take the money that he has now to Thambi and ask him for mercy.

Shankaran calls Savithri, who is delighted to see his call. Both Shankaran and Savithri check on each other in a hurry. They both realise how much they care for each other, even though they fight all the time. After the call, Savithri tells Jayanthi how her brothers are the reason for their present condition. As the episode ends, Jayanthi looks angrily at Savithri as the latter tells her how her father has behaved with them.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

