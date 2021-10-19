Santhwanam, 19 October 2021, Written Update: Aparna learns about Balan’s plans

As the episode starts, Savithri discloses her disappointment in her brothers, as none of them gave a helping hand as they are in need. Jayanthi promises to be on her side forever. Savithri doubts their decision to ask Anjali for ornaments and Jayanthi convinces her to go forward with it. Jayanthi regrets her decision to provoke Thambi against Shankaran.

Anjali tells Shiva how Aparna is upset about the fact her father doesn’t know about her pregnancy. She asks him if he could talk to Balan and Devi, so that they would visit Thambi as soon as possible. Shiva wonders what will happen if Anjali knows what Aparna’s father did to her father and he decides that he should keep it a secret at all cost.

Devi pushes Balan to visit Thambi as soon as possible and Balan agrees to do it the next day itself. Next morning Savithri expresses her concern over going forward with their plan and Jayanthi assures her that she has it figured out. Devi feels like they should tell Aparna about their plans to visit Thambi prior to their visit and Balan agrees to it.

Shiva wonders how he might get breakfast for Shankaran and Anjali herself asks him if his friend needs a parcel. Anjali later doubts whether Shiva is hiding anything. Devi discloses their plans of visiting Aparna’s father and Aparna is delighted to hear it. She takes the good news to Hari and it turns out that he already knows about it. Aparna decides to call her mother to inform her about it. As the episode ends, Ambika is seen upset as Aparna informs her the news.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Santhwanam, 18 October 2021, Written Update: Jayanthi advises Savithri