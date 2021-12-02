Santhwanam, 2 December 2021, Written Update: Aparna is upset with Hari's departure

The episode starts with Hari arrival at Santhwanam. Sreedevi asks him if he took permission from Aparna’s parents for the visit. Lakshmi is relived to see Hari back home and Sreedevi informs him how his mother was even refusing to have food, while he was away.

Hari feeds her with his own hands. Sreedevi asks him about his time spend with Aparna’s family. Hari tells them how Aparna’s father was proudly introducing him to his acquaintances and her mother Ambika was keen on feeding him all the time.

The family is delighted to hear about the grand treatment Hari received at Aparna’s house. Hari tells them he was suffocating, despite of the treatment and he is relived to be back home. Hari tells he doesn’t wish to go back now and Aparna’s parents shall bring her back to Santhwanam.

Aparna wakes up and sees that Hari isn’t in her room. She goes to her parents and asks them if they have seen Hari. She starts worrying as she learns that Hari isn’t home and he has left his phone at her house. Later Baskaran informs her about Hari’s trip and Aparna is mad at Hari for leaving her. Her parents tell her Hari shall return soon, but Aparna wants to confront Hari, when he returns.

To his brothers’ delight Hari shows up at the store and tells them how he was dying to see them. Balan is overjoyed to realise Hari hasn’t changed a bit and he asks Kannan if he realises about Hari’s attitude now. Aparna calls Anjali and expresses her anger over Hari’s sudden departure. As Anjali calls Shiva and informs him about Aparna’s call, Shiva informs Hari about it. Balan and Shiva advises Hari to go back to his house. As the episode ends, Thambi is angered by Hari’s act.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

