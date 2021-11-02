Santhwanam, 2 November 2021, Written Update: Balan and Sreedevi visit Thambi

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 06:18 PM IST  |  12.3K
   
As the episode starts, Sreedevi is seen praying as she prepares to leave for Thambi's house. Sreedevi gets a negative sign and wonders if something goes wrong. Aparna expresses her excitement to Sreedevi and assures her everything will be fine. Meanwhile Anjali assures her to take care of all the household work while she is away.

Shathru expresses his concern as to what may happen at Thambi’s house. Shiva vows to teach Thambi a lesson if he does anything to Balan and Sreedevi. Shathru asks Shiva whose side will Hari be on if Aparna is mad at him for laying his hands on Thambi. Shiva shows his faith in Hari and Shathru reminds him Hari is parent now. Shathru advises Shiva to be ready for an escape if things go wrong and Hari walks in. Hari doubts what Shiva and Shathru are up to these days.

Balan and Sreedevi arrive at Thambi’s house and Sreedevi reminds him not to tell Thambi about Ambika’s visit to their home. Ambika asks them to be calm even if Thambi expresses his anger. Thambi arrives at the hall and asks them what brought them here. Balan informs him about Aparna’s pregnancy and Thambi expresses his contempt for not informing him sooner. Sreedevi tells him how they were worried about his reaction and informs him about Aparna’s wish to see him. Balan requests Thambi to forgive whatever happened and have mercy on Aparna. Thambi tells them he will never forgive them after what Shiva did to him. Balan and Sreedevi are shocked to learn about his confrontation with Shiva. Balan is angered as Thambi threatens Shiva, but he still vouches for Aparna. Thambi makes it clear that he won’t accept their requests. As the episode ends, Balan and Sreedevi leave in disappointment.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Credits: Pinkvilla, Pic Credit: Asianet / YouTube


