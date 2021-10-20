Santhwanam, 20 October 2021, Written Update: Shiva confronts Thambi

As the episode starts, Ambika tells Aparna that her father has already created a mess. She decides not to tell her as she learns Aparna doesn’t have a hint. Ambika assures her there is nothing for her to worry about. Shiva arrives at the store to find that Shankaran and Shathru are gone. Meanwhile Shankaran and Shathru arrive at Thambi’s house to beg for his mercy.

Ambika is the one who opens the door. Shankaran asks her to talk on behalf of him and Ambika who knows his situation with Thambi tells him Thambi is not likely to listen to her.

Shankaran gives Thambi half of what he owes and asks him to show mercy. Thambi shows his true colors and denies his pleas. He tells Shankaran that it is an opportunity he got to repay what his family did to him. He further adds that he will demolish his house even if he returns the money. Shankaran cannot bear to listen to it and lashes out at him and tells him it is him who is responsible for the mess in one way or the other. Thambi is angered and he grabs Shankaran by his collar and he throws him out of the house.

At this time, Shiva arrives at Thambi’s house and when he learns about how Shankaran was pushed out of the house, he bursts into the house in search of Thambi. He confronts Thambi and as things escalate, he grabs Thambi by his neck and takes him against the wall. He tells Thambi that he is the reason his daughter left. He apologizes to Ambika for his behavior and tells her Thambi brought it upon himself. As the episode ends, Shiva vows to take back the house from Thambi.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Santhwanam, 19 October 2021, Written Update: Aparna learns about Balan’s plans