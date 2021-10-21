Santhwanam, 21 October 2021, Written Update: Jayanthi and Savithri arrive at Santhwanam

As the episode starts, Balan is upset as Shiva and Shathru are not at the store yet. Hari tells Balan he can leave and assures him he will take off the store himself. Back home Aparna is waiting for Balan’s return, so that he could go and visit her father. Balan arrives and informs them how Shiva and Shathru aren’t at the shop yet. Anjali thinks Shiva must be busy with his friend. He assures Aparna that he will be visiting her father nonetheless. Balan asks Kanan to go to the store to help Hari as he won’t be there for some time.

Just as Devi and Balan are about to leave, Jayanthi and Savithri arrive at Santhwanam. Devi asks Jayanthi if she is here for a fight again. Jayanthi tells her she is here just because Savithri wanted to see Aparna. Jayanthi and Savithri go in and they take Anjali with them to her room. Balan and Devi senses something wrong in their arrival as they are talking to Anjali instead of Aparna, who they came to see.

Savithri breaks down in tears and Anjali wonders what’s worrying her. Jayanthi reveals the situation in which her parents are caught up in. Jayanthi asks Anjali for her ornaments and Anjali breaks down as she realises she doesn’t have them. Jayanthi is angry as she learns Shiva took the ornaments and she decides to tell the rest of the family, so that Balan would do something about it.

Jayanthi asks the family gathered at the hall and in everyone’s presence, she shockingly reveals the incident at Shankaran’s house. Lakshmi breaks down as she learns the situation of his brother. As the episode ends, Jayanthi tells everyone how they were hoping to use Anjali’s ornaments to get them out of the situation.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

