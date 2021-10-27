Santhwanam, 27 October 2021, Written Update: Thambi learns about Aparna’s pregnancy

As the episode starts, Anjali manages to serve dinner to Shiva and she too joins him. Balan is unsettled as Sreedevi is mad at him for lashing out at Shiva. He decides to talk to Sreedevi about it and tells her he can’t take her silence anymore. Sreedevi asks him if he realises how Shiva must have felt, when he asked him to leave the store.

She reminds him how Shiva even left his studies so that he could help him at the store. Balan tells Sreedevi that he wasn’t mad at Shiva for taking the ornaments, but he couldn’t control himself as Jayanthi insulted him. Balan makes up his mind to apologise to Shiva for his actions and Sreedevi tells him that will only put him in more sorrow.

Next morning, Hari recalls how things changed so quickly at Santhwanam. He requests Shiva to come to the store and tells him how Balan broke down after he left the store the other day.

Just as Balan tells Sreedevi that he has made up his mind to apologize to Shiva, the latter asks Sreedevi for the keys to the store, as if nothing happened. Sreedevi and Balan are delighted to hear it and Balan approaches Shiva. Shiva starts talking about their schedule at the store and Balan hugs him. Balan and Shiva are in tears as they open up to each other and they are joined by Kannan and Hari.

Thambi is angry as he had to learn about the news of Aparna’s pregnancy from one of his acquaintances. To Ambika’s shock, she learns that Thambi wished to know about it. Ambika tries to tell him how much Aparna wanted her father to know about it. As the episode ends, Thambi tells her he won’t be visiting her, as no one bothered to inform him about his daughter.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

