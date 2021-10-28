Santhwanam, 28 October 2021, Written Update: Aparna expresses her frustration over the family

As the episode starts, Ambika advises Thambi to let go of his stubbornness and reminds the care their daughter must get from them during these times. Thambi tells her he will never step foot in Santhwanam or visit Aparna. He asks Ambika to inform Aparna about Shiva’s confrontation with him.

Aparna accuses Anjali of being madly in love with Shiva as she gave away her ornaments without a second thought. Aparna tells Anjali that she ought to know who Shiva gave it to. Sreedevi supports Aparna’s opinion as she knows that Shiva is a kind-hearted person and she doubts if anyone tricked him into giving the ornaments.

Aparna calls her mother and learns the turn of events in her family. Aparna is shocked as her mother tells her that Thambi has learned about her pregnancy. Aparna is eager to know her father’s reaction, but to her disappointment, Ambika reveals how her father is reluctant to meet her as he had to know it from a stranger.

Aparna calls Hari and lashes out at him, expresses her disappointment in him as he didn’t tell her father even at her repeated requests. Hari informs Balan about the same and Shiva fears what would happen if Aparna learns about his confrontation with Thambi.

Aparna speaks her heart out to Devi and Anjali and she accuses the family for not caring for her feelings. She expresses her frustration as she lost the opportunity to get back to her father. She asks Sreedevi why can’t she and Hari make a decision of their own as a couple.

She accuses the family of pretending to enjoy family regulations just to please the others and curses her fate that her husband can’t make a decision on his own. As the episode ends, Balan reveals his plans to visit Thambi and Shiva objects as he fears they may learn of his confrontation with Thambi.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

