Santhwanam, 29 November 2021, Written Update: Thambi acknowledges Hari

As the episode starts, Anjali informs Shiva that her mother asked about him, during their call. Shiva asks her if she is sure her mother wasn’t talking ill about him. Anjali reminds him that her mother's opinion about him has changed now. Shiva and Anjali recall how they used to be scared whether they might spoil each other’s peace during early days of marriage. They shed light, as to how they started liking each other gradually.

Thambi asks his manager Baskaran if he has made the necessary arrangements at the temple for the family’s visit. Baskaran tells Thambi that he can’t believe what’s happening. Thambi tells him that he hasn’t seen anything yet. Thambi opens his supermarket near Balan’s shop, under Hari’s ownership. Baskaran asks him if those things are necessary and Thambi tells him, he always gets what he wants.

Aparna’s family is all set to go to the temple along with Hari and Thambi asks Hari to wear the ornaments that he gave him. Though Hari is reluctant, he wears it at Aparna’s request. As they leave, the family asks Hari to take the front seat alongside Thambi, in his car. Thambi and family arrive at the temple and the committee is waiting to receive them. He introduces Hari to everyone and they remind Hari how lucky he is to be Thambi’s son-in-law.

Anjali reveals her plans to visit her friend at the hospital and for instance Sreedevi thinks Anjali is pregnant. She tells the same to Shiva, when he arrives and Shiva shies away from them. Thambi tells committee members that Hari shall be the one to look after the family’s affairs at the temple from now on. He tells them that Hari is like his elder son now. As the episode ends, Aparna is in tears realizing that her father has accepted Hari.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

