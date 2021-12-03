Santhwanam, 3 December 2021, Written Update: Aparna confronts Hari

The episode starts with Thambi expressing his contempt over Hari’s approach towards Aparna and Ambika assures him everything is fine between them. Aparna comes running to her parents and expresses her anger towards Hari as she learns that Hari went to Santhwanam without telling her. She tells her father, Hari even left behind the ornaments that he gave him and calls it an insult to her father. Ambika and Thambi console Aparna and assure her, Hari will be back soon.

Hari returns to Aparna’s house and meets Thambi. The latter asks him about his trip and the ornaments and Hari tells him he just went for a walk and he isn’t accustomed to wearing ornaments. Thambi tells Baskaran he is just keeping quiet because he doesn’t want to ruin Aparna’s Happiness.

On Hari’s return, Aparna confronts him for his act. Hari keeps asking her to keep her voice down, but Aparna lashes out at him with all her might. Meanwhile Ambika and Thambi walk by the room to hear their fight. Hari ends up lashing out at Aparna and tells her he likes his own world much more than the riches of her father. As he comes out of the room, he sees that Ambika and Thambi are in tears after listening to their fight.

Anjali asks Sreedevi why she seems so deflated and Sreedevi expresses her sorrow for not being able to fulfill her mother’s wish of seeing her child. Anjali consoles Sreedevi and asks her why God would punish such a kind person. Sreedevi advises her that she shouldn’t have the same fate and should have a child before it's too late.

Towards the end of the episode, Ambika asks Aparna if she was lying to them all along about Hari. Aparna tells her it was just something they said under the heat of the moment and assures her that they truly love each other.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

