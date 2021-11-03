Santhwanam, 3 November 2021, Written Update: Balan is furious at Shiva

Published on Nov 03, 2021
   
As the episode starts, Balan and Sreedevi are about to leave Thambi’s house. Sreedevi notices that Balan is clearly upset at Shiva, after what he learned from Thambi. Balan takes out his phone and as he is about to call Shiva, Sreedevi stops him. She also tells not to inform this matter to anyone at home, especially Aparna as she would be mad at Shiva, if she knows that he laid his hands on his father.

Balan is angry at Shiva’s attitude for hiding everything from them. He asks Sreedevi, couldn’t he have settled Shankaran’s loan, if he cared so much for his father-in-law. Meanwhile, Ambika comes out and apologises to them for being disrespected by Thambi. Sreedevi and Balan promise her to take care of Aparna.

Anjali calls on the landline number of the store to check on Shiva. Shathru is the one who picks up the call and he responds angrily as Anjali keeps asking for Shiva. Anjali assumes Shathru lashed out as Shiva must be regularly getting calls from his female customers. Hari tells Shathru to be more polite to the customers. Anjali calls Shiva on his cell phone and he asks her if Balan and Devi have come back. Anjali is upset that Shiva doesn’t talk to her much, while they have the chance for it.

Aparna is eagerly waiting for Balan and Sreedevi’s return to know about her father’s decision. Balan leaves for the store immediately as he arrives. Sreedevi informs Aparna that her father won’t be coming and Aparna breaks down as she learns about it. Aparna calls her mother but she doesn’t attend the call. Sreedevi asks Anjali where Shiva is and she tells her about their call earlier. As the episode ends, Sreedevi asks her if Shiva mentioned anything about Shankaran and Anjali tells her, Shiva clearly seems upset as he took the ornaments.

