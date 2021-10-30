Santhwanam, 30 October 2021, Written Update: Anjali confronts Shiva

As the episode starts, Shankaran informs Shiva how much Thambi has changed since their last meeting. Shankaran tells Shiva how Thambi returned the interests that he paid and Shiva asks him if he had to take it. He tells Shiva it won’t be wise for Balan and Sreedevi to visit Thambi. Shiva and Shankaran leave in a hurry so that he won’t see Shiva.

Anjali decides to talk to Aparna about her outbursts. She tells her, she shouldn’t have lashed out at Sreedevi in that manner. She tells her how it has been her father who has been creating all the issues. She makes her realize that her opinion about family isn’t true and reminds her of the care they have been giving them.

Sreedevi tells Anjali it wasn’t wise of her to confront Aparna. Anjali tells her she wasn’t confronting her; she was just making her aware of what she did. Aparna apologizes to Sreedevi and Sreedevi tells her that there is nothing to apologize.

Shankaran calls Savithri and asks her to come by their house tomorrow and asks her to bring Jayanthi as well. Shiva asks Shankaran why he didn’t tell her about regaining the house and Shankaran reveals his plans to surprise Savithri and Jayanthi

Meanwhile, Anjali is all set to confront Shiva, to know about the friend he gave the ornaments to and Kannan adds fuel to the fire. Anjali confronts Shiva and asks him who is the friend he has been helping and he tells her his name is Sankaran.

Balan and Hari arrive home and question Shiva’s absence from the store all day. As Sreedevi walks in, Balan stops his question, thinking she will be mad at him again. Balan notices Aparna is upset and assures her that he will visit Thambi tomorrow itself. As the episode ends, Shiva again objects to Balan's decision.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

