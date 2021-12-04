Santhwanam, 4 December 2021, Written Update: Hari lashes out at Thambi

As the episode starts, Aparna tells Ambika that Hari didn’t marry her for her father’s wealth, in fact she is the one who chose him, as they loved each other. Aparna reminds her how Hari’s family is dear to him and how they take care of her like their own. Ambika tells her all she wants is for them to be happy and Aparna assures her the same.

Thambi confronts Hari for going to his house without telling Aparna. Hari tries to explain himself and Thambi asks him why he was shouting at Aparna in that manner. Thambi informs him that he hasn’t shouted at his daughter all these years. Thambi tells him he isn’t reacting as he doesn’t want to ruin Aparna’s happiness and warns Hari, he better not treat Aparna in such a manner.

Anjali informs Shiva that Sreedevi has been upset ever since her parents visited her and talked about them having a child. Shiva shies away from her as she starts talking about it. Anjali expresses her excitement in getting to know Shiva more.

Aparna and her family are gathered around for dinner along with Hari. Thambi offers to build a supermarket for Hari, so that he wouldn’t have to beg his brothers for money anymore. Hari lashes out at him and tells him he has enough money to take care of him and Aparna. Hari reminds him he will always be Balan’s brother, no matter what he tries.

Aparna confronts Thambi for talking to Hari in such a manner. Aparna reminds him that the Santhwanam family has a bigger heart than their house and she will never leave that house. Aparna tries to console Hari and he asks her if she realises now, why her father was trying to please him all along. As the episode ends, Hari tells her that her father will never succeed in turning him against his family.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

