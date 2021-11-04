Santhwanam, 4 November 2021, Written Update: Shankaran reveals his saviour

As the episode starts, Anjali tells Sreedevi how her father asked her to come to their home, when her parents move back to their home today. Sreedevi tells Anjali she can leave if she wants. Shankaran arrives at his home and informs Anjali about the same.

Savithri and Jayanthi arrive at the house as per Shankaran’s request. Jayanthi asks Shankaran if he broke in as she sees Shankaran in the house compound. Shankaran shows Savithri the key to their house and Savithri is eager to know how he got the house back.

Shankaran tells them, a friend helped him. Jayanthi tells him, at least his friend helped him unlike his son-in-law Shiva who even took the ornaments for his personal use. Jayanthi then tells him all about their visit to Santhwanam. Shankaran tells them they will have to wait a little longer to know who the friend is, as he will be here soon.

Balan arrives at the store in search of Shiva and he finds that he isn’t at the store. He tells Hari about Shiva’s confrontation with Thambi and expresses his contempt over Shiva. Hari advises Balan to keep his confrontation within the store as Aparna would be upset if she learns what Shiva did.

Anjali arrives at her house and she, along with her parents and Jayanthi, waits for Shiva’s arrival. Shankaran announces that his friend has arrived and to everyone’s shock, Shiva makes his way to the house. Jayanthi is upset over the fact it turned out to be Shiva, Savithri and Anjali are in tears of joy.

Shankaran tells them how Shiva managed to help him while no one was there to help him. Shiva hands over the key to Savithri and tells her she can enter her house. Anjali asks Shiva why he didn’t even tell her about it. As the episode ends, Shankaran tells her how he asked him not to.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Santhwanam, 3 November 2021, Written Update: Balan is furious at Shiva