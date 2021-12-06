Santhwanam, 6 December 2021, Written Update: Thambi tries to make it up with Hari

As the episode starts, Ambika sees that Thambi is worried about the incident with Hari and she tries to talk some sense into him. She asks him why he had to talk to Hari in such a manner and Thambi asks her if it was a crime to offer him a supermarket. Ambika tells him the manner in which he did that wasn’t right. Ambika reminds him that he won’t be able to get along with Hari with his threats, and he will have to win his heart first.

Balan tells Sreedevi how he has started missing Hari at the store as he was the one who took care of all the bank transactions. Sreedevi informs Balan how Anjali’s parents were eager to know whether Anjali is pregnant. Balan asks her isn’t it about time that Anjali and Shiva became parents. Sreedevi reminds him that unlike Aparna and Hari, they are just starting to know each other well. Sreedevi later notices Balan being lost in thoughts as he talks about Thambi and Hari.

Aparna and Hari get into an argument as he tells her that he’s going to his store. As Aparna tries to stop him and Hari says her father might cause trouble for him again if he stays in her house. Thambi overhears their argument and he later tries to make it up with Hari. He tells Hari that he never tried to hurt his feelings and the only reason he offered him a supermarket was for his and Aparna’s betterment.

Thambi then makes plans to take a ride along with Hari on his bike. Aparna asks Hari to wear the shirt that her father gifted him and Hari drops the plans to go out altogether. Aparna tells him how she confronted her father and defended his family last night. As the episode ends, Aparna requests him not to ignore Thambi's request.

