Santhwanam, 6 November 2021, Written Update: Aparna learns about Shiva's confrontation with her father

As the episode starts, Shankaran returns home to see Anjali and Shiva taking each other’s photos in the garden. He tells Shiva, he was longing to see them both happy together. Balan and Hari finally arrive at Santhwanam and find that Aparna has already gone to her home. Lakshmi blames Hari for not being able to control Aparna. Balan worries what will happen if she learns that they hid the truth from her. Lakshmi wonders what they are talking about and asks them what they haven’t told her.L

Shiva is happily having dinner with Anjali’s family and Savithri tells Anjali to take a seat with them. Jayanthi tells her she shall serve the food and Anjali asks her if she wants to pour hot curry in her hand like last time. Shiva compliments Savithri about her cooking and Jayanthi mockingly asks him if he even likes anyone cooking other than Sreedevi. Jayanthi is annoyed by the treatment Shiva is getting by the family and she tells herself she has to do something about it.

Aparna arrives at her house and Ambika is shocked to see that Aparna came home all by herself. Thambi walks in to see Aparna but he refuses to meet eye to eye with her. Ambika reminds him he is supposed to treat Aparna better in this situation. Thambi expresses his contempt over the fact that he had to learn about her pregnancy from a stranger. Thambi asks Aparna if Balan and Sreedevi didn’t tell her why exactly he isn’t coming to visit her. Aparna then shockingly learns about Shiva’s confrontation with him. Thambi makes it clear that he won’t be visiting her at any cost. Aparna warns him she won’t have food or medicine until he visits her.

Shiva falls asleep in Anjali’s bed and she expresses her happiness in having him over to her house. She tells him how she always wanted to give a tour of her world to the man she marries. As the episode ends, Anjali informs Shiva that her mother is eagerly waiting for him.

