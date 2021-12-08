Santhwanam, 8 December 2021, Written Update: Thambi arrives at Krishna Store along with Hari

As the episode starts, Thambi takes Hari to a plot of land where he plans to build a resort. Hari suddenly remembers that it is the same place he confronted Thambi along with his brothers. After showing him the plot, Thambi asks Hari to take him to Krishna Stores and Hari is reluctant. Thambi tells him he just wants to meet Balan properly as he couldn’t, the last time, but what he wants is to annoy Balan.

Shathru arrives at Krishna Stores with breakfast for Shiva and Balan. He tells them about his confrontation with Anjali and he asks Shiva not to tell Anjali that he told him about it. Just as they are about to have breakfast, Hari and Thambi show up. Thambi tells Balan; they are out on tour showing Hari all his shops and offices. Hari explains the situation to Balan in which he had to do it and Balan tells him not to worry about it. On noticing Hair’s new bike and ornaments, Shathru tells them Hari’s time has come.

Aparna calls Sreedevi and informs her how Hari is on a ride with her father to check out his offices and shops. She tells her they went on Hari's new bike that her father gifted him, wearing all those ornaments. After the call Sreedevi expresses her concerns as to whether Thambi is trying to take Hari away from them and Anjali assures her that won’t happen. Anjali tells her she should be happy that Thambi and Hari are getting along.

Hari and Thambi return home after their ride. Aparna is excited as her father tells her; he apologised to Balan for not treating him properly last time and asked Shiva to forget about their past. Ambika too appreciates Thambi’s gesture.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Santhwanam, December 7, 2021, Written Update; Anjali confronts Shathru