Santhwanam, 8 November 2021, Written Update: Balan confronts Shiva

As the episode starts, Anjali informs Shiva the family is waiting to talk to him. Shankaran and Savithri express their gratitude towards Shiva for his help. Jayanthi is annoyed at the treatment that Shiva is getting and she decides to ask Shiva how he only got Rs 6 lakh from selling the ornaments. Shiva doesn’t have to answer her as Shankaran gives her suitable answer and also informs them about how Thambi returned two lakhs. Jayanthi is cursing the time she provoked Thambi as it brought Shiva closer to the family. As Jayanthi leaves Savithri expresses her gratitude towards Jayanthi and Shankaran agrees that Jayanthi really loves Savithri but reminds her of her hatred towards Shiva and Anjali.

Back at Santhwanam, the family is waiting for Aparna’s return. Aparna finally arrives just as Hari and Balan were about to go looking for her. Sreedevi asks Aparna what her father told her and Aparna asks her if she doesn't already know. She questions Balan; why he didn’t tell her the truth even on being such a righteous person. Balan tries to explain himself and Hari stops Aparna from talking to Balan in a rude manner. Lakshmi tries to tell her how she wasn’t aware of Shiva’s action and they too are waiting to confront him. Aparna feels like she is being isolated and Sreedevi assures her the family is with her.

Shiva and Anjali arrive and Balan jumps on to confront him. Just as Balan lays his hands on Shiva the family rushes to separate them. Aparna interferes and tells Balan she never wanted to cause a fight between the family but she also expresses her disappointment in Shiva. Balan doesn’t let go and keeps lashing out at Shiva for his action. Anjali jumps in to defend Shiva and asks Balan to learn the truth before he judges Shiva. As the episode ends, Anjali is about to explain the turn of events to Aparna.

