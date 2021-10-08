Santhwanam, 8th October 2021, Written Update: Jayanthi provokes Thambi

As the episode starts, Jayanthi arrives at Anjali’s house. Shankaran and Savithri notice that she is upset and ask her what’s the matter. She tells them about her confrontation with Anjali at Santhwanam. Jayanthi cries so that Shankaran and Savithri feel bad for her and Savithri asks her why Anju lashed out at her.

She tells them of Anju’s acquisitions; she denies calling Shiva and justifies her confrontation with Shiva. Shankaran tells her Anjali wouldn’t have lashed out at her for nothing, asks her to stay out of other’s life and warns her she will be slapped for real next time.

As he leaves, Jayanthi tells Savithri how Aparna lashed out at her for talking to her mother who paid a visit to her the other day. She tells her she wants to teach Aparna a lesson and manages to get Thambi’s number from her.

Jayanthi calls Thambi and lashes out at him. She asks him if he is a man that he doesn’t have the guts to take back the money that he gave Shankaran. She insults him over Aparna’s marriage with Hari and how Shiva laid his hands on him. Thambi lashes back at Jayanthi and asks to stay out of his business and threatens to teach her a lesson. Jayanthi doesn’t let go and asks him to kidnap Hari and Shiva, so that Balan pays his money back.

Everyone at Santhwanam has dinner together and they talk about Aparna’s struggles during her pregnancy. Kanan cracks jokes one after the other and the family has a hard time keeping him quiet. Anjali tells Shiva about Shankaran’s visit and how she had to take the ornaments back from him. As the episode ends, Shiva tells her, he doesn’t have a problem with it.

