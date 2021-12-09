Santhwanam, 9 December 2021, Written Update: Anjali consoles Balan as he becomes upset

As the episode starts, Aparna approaches Hari and asks him why he isn’t excited even after meeting his brothers. Hari tells her how he was like a stranger to his brothers while he was with Thambi. As Aparna questions Hari for not wearing the ornaments, Hari tells her he didn’t marry her for the riches or gold. Aparna makes it clear that she will be accepting anything her family offers her, even if he doesn’t agree. She reminds him that she will have to make sure their children get what they want.

Balan and Shiva return home and the family notices that Balan isn’t in a good mood. Shiva tells them Balan has been upset ever since Hari visited the store along with Thambi, in his new bike wearing all the ornaments Thambi gave him. Sreedevi asks him why he is worried about that and Balan tells them how he felt Hari as stranger when he was with Thambi.

Anjali tells Balan it was merely Thambi’s trick to annoy the family and Hari will never abandon the family. Balan feels a little relived on hearing Anjali’s words. Kannan jokes that Anjali will there to defend the family even if anyone comes after them. Anjali shies away and escapes from there.

Aparna asks her father no to be angry at Hari if he has been rude to him, it’s just that he loves her and his family a lot. Thambi tells her all he wanted was to have Hari and her with him and he doesn’t have anything against Hari.

Anjali finds that Shiva is still upset about seeing Balan’s sadness on Hari’s visit along with Thambi. Anjali hopes everything goes back to normal once Hari and Aparna returns. As the episode ends, Aparna and Hari bids farewell to her parents and the family asks Hari to take the bike.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

