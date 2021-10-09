Santhwanam, 9th October 2021, Written Update: Shiva finally gives Anjali her birthday gift

As the episode starts, Shiva shows his contempt towards the system of dowry and tells Anjali how many lives have been ruined due to it. Anjali mentions about Shiva’s visit to her home on her birthday and asks him why he didn’t come back to his house when he didn’t see her there. Shiva tells her he thought Anjali wasn’t coming out to see him on purpose.

Anjali and Shiva are delighted to learn the truth in turn of events. She asks him about the gift he bought for her that day and Shiva suddenly remembers about the gift and leaves the room without uttering a word. Anjali wonders what made him do that and is worried if he is mad at her.

Shiva arrives at Krishna Stores to get the gift that he bought for Anjali. He comes across Shathru, who is busy getting drunk. Shiva doesn’t find his gift where he left it as Shathru had already found it. Shathru hands over Shiva the gift in return for an offer to buy him a drink. Shiva returns home to find an angry family waiting for his return. He is scolded by Balan and Lakshmi for disappearing at night without even telling anyone.

Shiva learns how Balan noticed his absence when the family gathered to help Aparna as she wanted to vomit. Shiva manages to hide Anjali’s gift under her pillow and pretends to sleep. Anjali is delighted to find the gift and whispers her gratitude.

Next morning as Kanan and Shiva are busy washing the scooter, Anjali presents herself wearing the earrings Shiva gifted her. Anjali tries her best to get Shiva’s attention and Kanan wonders what she is doing. As the episode ends, Anjali is glad as Shiva notices her earrings.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

