Santhwanam, August 17, 2021, Written Update: Balan yells at Hari

As the episode starts Thambi and Balan are having a war of words, Balan is shocked to learn that Aparna went to her home. Thambi discloses how he found ornaments in Aparna’s bag. Thambi says it must be Hari who sent Aparna to get the ornaments, and he also says that he won’t be giving Aparna a penny for what she did to her family.

Then, Hari comes home to find Anjali worried about Shiva not being home yet. Hari informs her that he’s at go down and he’ll be home soon. Hari rushes to Aparna to know about how things went but Aparna refuses to say anything and asks him to freshen up leaving Hari worried something must have gone wrong.

Balan arrives at home and asks where’s Hari. Everyone senses something is wrong. When Balan sees Hari, he starts yelling for letting Aparna go home. He even says that Hari did instruct Aparna to get her ornaments that’s the reason he was silent when Thambi was insulting them earlier the day. Aparna says that she did have her husband's permission to visit her mother, leaving Balan even angrier. Balan goes to his room and Devi says to Hari that he shouldn’t have disobeyed Balan.

Hari yells at Aparna and says that she should have never spoken to Balettan that way. Aparna discloses the things that took place at her home and says she never meant to be rude to Balettan. Devi says to Balan that they were a little rude to Hari, Balan continues to talk about how Hari and Aparna disobeyed his words. As the episode ends, Devi and looks at Balan who clearly is upset and what took place.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read|Santhwanam, 16 August 2021, Written Update: Thambi comes face to face with Aparna