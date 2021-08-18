Santhwanam, August 18, 2021, Written Update: Anjali is mad at Shiva

The latest episode starts with Anjali wandering around the house as she is worried that Shiva hasn’t come home yet. Shiva arrives and knocks at the door. Anjali does not open the door right away as she is mad at Shiva for no taking her calls. Anjali only opens the door when Shiva calls her “Anju”. Anjali asks Shiva why he didn’t pick her calls and says that she was waiting for him to come home for a long time now.

Anjali, though still mad at Shiva, asks him to freshen up and have dinner. Shiva says he already had his dinner, leaving Anjali even more angry as she was waiting to have dinner with Shiva. Seeing Anjali mad at him, Shiva asks her to serve him dinner just to make Anjali talk to him. Anjali, who is aware that he isn’t hungry, serves him a lot of food. As they are having food, Anjali discloses the things that happened at Aparna’s house and how Thambi insulted Balettan for it.

She also said that Balettan was angry at Hari for letting Aparna go. Anjali reminds Shiva that Onam is coming up and they both should go visit Anjali's parents with gifts. Shiva straightway says that he won’t be coming to take insults from her cousin Jayanti and reminds Anjali how they were treated the last time they went to her home.

Next morning Shiva is about to go to the store and asks Balan whether he’s not coming. Balan says that he will leave only after Devi has come back from temple. As the episode ends, Hari and Balan share a sad look at each other.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Santhwanam, August 17, 2021, Written Update: Balan yells at Hari