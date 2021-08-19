Santhwanam, August 19, 2021, Written Update: Balan forgives Hari

The episode starts with Hari disclosing what happened at Aparna’s home and said that she really wanted to meet her mother, that's why he let her go and asks Balan to forgive him. Balan forgives and later Shiva and Hari and Balan hug each other and promise to stay together forever. All of them take a selfie together.

Hari rushes to Aparna and says Balan has forgiven them and shows her the selfie. Aparna is relieved to hear this. Hari says that her father Thambi will forgive her, once they have a child.

Devi comes back from the temple along with Kannan and is amazed to see Hari and Balan talking to each other. Kannan says that God has heard Devi’s prayers. Balan tells Devi how Thambi tore up Aparna’s certificate and Balan assures Aparna not to worry about it and she will find a job soon enough. Shiva reminds Balan of his close friend Rajan Panicker who is the President of a co-operative bank. Balan remembers that and says he will talk to him regarding Aparna’s job.

Balan meets Rajan Panicker, Rajan says that there are few openings for trainees and he will recommend Aparna’s name in the committee meeting.

Back home, Aparna is excited to hear from Balettan regarding the job and asks Devi to call Balan and asks how the meeting went. Balan informs that Aparna got the job as trainee. Aparna is happy to hear that.

Balan goes to the store and sends Hari home to go with Aparna to the bank. As the episode ends, Balan informs Shiva about a course that could get him a job at the bank as well, Shiva is happy to hear that.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

