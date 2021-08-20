Santhwanam, August 20, 2021, Written update: Aparna goes for the interview

As the episode starts, Aparna and Hari are preparing to go to the bank for the interview. Aparna is all excited and she already believes she got the job. Aparna takes blessings from her mother-in-law and rest of family and leaves for the interview.

Shiva looks worried and when Balan asks him what’s the matter, he says how he rudely turned down Anjali’s requests to go to her home for Onam. Balan advises Shiva to go with her to her parent’s house as it is their first Onam together and it is an irreplaceable one.

Balan and Hari come back from the store and everyone’s happy about Aparna getting the job. That’s when Devi asks whether they kept any other demands for the job. Balan tells them about Rs 2 lakh that has to be deposited. Lakshmi does not like this and asks if it is worth giving Rs 2 lakh for the job. Balan says he will arrange for it and asks Aparna not to worry and focus on the HDC exam, so that she will be made the permanent staff at the bank.

Aparna makes a list of things she needs. Hari is blown away by the list and says he can’t get them all. Aparna asks him to buy them and says she will pay him once she gets her salary. Hari asks whether she is aware of the kind of job she is going to and asks her to focus on that.

Devi and Balan discuss ways to arrange money for Aparna’s job. Devi and Balan plan to find a job for Hari as well, and give charge of the new store to Shiva. As the episode ends, Balan assures Devi that everything will go as per their plans and not to worry.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

