Santhwanam, August 21, 2021, Written Update: Santhwanam family celebrates Onam

Episode starts with Lakshmi along with her daughters-in-law praying. Lakshmi says she is really blessed to have them all. She prays to keep them happy. Then the Santhwanam family is seen celebrating Onam together. Hari and Shiva give gifts to Aparna and Anjali. Balan says to Devi that is so happy to see everyone together celebrating Onam like this.

Balan and Devi take Shankaran inside. Inside Shiva, Hari and Kannan are singing songs. Everyone is excited that Shankaran is home. Anjali asks her father about her mom. Shankaran informs that she is not coming, later Shankaran says that he did not bring her on purpose so that there won’t be any issue on this joyous occasion. He asks Anjali and Shiva not to visit them when Anjali says they were planning to make a visit to her parents in two days. Shankaran distributes the gifts that he brought for everyone. Aparna breaks down in tears when she gets her gifts remembering her parents and she goes to her room.

When Hari consoles her, she says that it's her first Onam without her family. Aparna says though they have never spent Onam this happily but she misses her family. Hari promises Aparna that her father will forgive her someday and come see her along with her family.

Anjali is sad that she couldn’t give some gifts to her father for her parents. Shiva surprises her with the gifts that he had already bought for her parents.

Shankaran says to Balan and Lakshmi that he hopes to have Shiva and Anjali in his house for next Onam. Shankaran’s heart is filled with joy when he gets gifts from her daughter and Shiva. Everyone shares their old Onam memories. As the episode ends, Shankaran wishes everyone a beautiful Onam season as he leaves.