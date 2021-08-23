Santhwanam August 23, 2021, Written Update; Anjali opens up about Shiva

The latest episode starts with Balan, Hari and Shiva starting their day at the store with a prayer. Shiva is worried that customers are not coming. Balan tells Shiva that it usually takes three to four days after Onam to get back to business. Anjali calls Shiva and asks him to bring Halwa.

Anjali goes to the kitchen and asks whether there are mushrooms available. Devi asks who wants that and she suddenly remembers that Shiva used to love mushrooms. Anjali smiles and says she wants to surprise Shiva. Devi is happy to see their love and thinks of finding some mushrooms for Anjali.

Anjali is cutting vegetables; Kanan informs that he was there at the store for some time and he informs Anjali that Shiva left early. Everyone jokes about Kanan’s marriage. Anjali asks him what kind of wife he wants. Kanan says he would love to have someone like Devi. Devi explains to Kanan love and understanding between partners are more important than looks. Kanan tests Aparna to know how much she knows Hari, but Aparna fails to say the answers properly. Next Kanan asks Devi what she loves about Balettan. Everyone is impressed by the answer that Devi gives. Kanan then goes on to ask Anjali what are the things that Shiva dislikes. Anjali escapes without answering. Aparna jumps in to ask when did Anjali start loving Shiva for the first time. Anjali goes on to say how she hated Shiva and wanted to run away from the house. Shiva comes home at this time and he overhears Anjali and gets teary eyed. Anjali goes on to say how she wanted a husband who would make jokes, wear modern clothes and an educated one. Anjali says she started acting as if she loved Shiva. As the episode ends, Shiva leaves with tears in his eyes.