Santhwanam August 25, 2021, Written Update; Hari smells something wrong

The episode starts with Anjali being worried about Shiva. Shiva finally arrives and he goes straight to bed without saying anything to Anjali. Anjali asks him why he didn’t call her and how she was worried about him. Shiva tells her that she doesn’t have to wait for him from now on and he stumbles.

Anjali is mad to see that Shiva is drunk. Shiva tells Anjali that their marriage was fixed by others and they both have been pretending to love each other and now he is finally fed up living a life like that. Anjali breaks down in tears thinking that Shiva doesn’t love her. Anjali is trying to make sense of what Shiva just said and Shiva is out in the veranda thinking he doesn’t deserve to be in Anjali’s life.

Next morning Anjali brings tea for Shiva; he doesn’t take it and tells Anjali that he will take care of himself from now on. Hari tells Shiva that Anjali has made breakfast for them and asks him to come and have it. Shiva unwillingly joins him for breakfast. Hari thanks Shiva for helping Aparna get the job and tells him it’s hard to make her happy, he says that nowadays she is complaining that he doesn’t understand her. Shiva and Anjali look at each other; Hari notices that there is something going on between Anjali and Shiva. He asks them both what’s matter but both of them refuse to say anything.

Sethu makes a visit to the store and as he speaks with Balan. Shiva tries not to make eye contact with him. When they start talking about Anju, Shiva asks him to join him for tea. As the episode ends, Sethu asks Shiva whether he remembers the things he said last night.