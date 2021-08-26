Santhwanam, August 26, 2021, Written Update; Hari decides to talk to Shiva

The episode starts with Sethu giving life lessons to Shiva. He tells him how hard it is to build up a life and sometimes it just takes a second to shatter it. He tells him that he should never let Balan and Devi know the things he said last night. He tells Shiva that he must have made a mistake and asks Shiva whether he should talk to Anjali regarding this, but Shiva doesn’t want Anjali to know that he heard what she said as he believes she won’t be able to face him after that.

Anjali is waiting for Shiva to come home as he is late again. Shiva comes in to see that she has washed his clothes for which he shouts at her and tells her that he will take care of his own things from now on. Anjali is saddened by this and she remembers the good times they had and wonders whether he loved her back then.

Hari stops on their way to the store and asks Shiva what’s wrong with them. He says that he is worried that Anjali is living a life that she doesn’t want and she is merely pretending to love him in front of everyone. Hari tells Shiva that he must have had a misunderstanding and as far as he knows Anjali loves him a lot. Shiva is in tears and asks Hari to leave him alone for a while.

Aparna calls Hari and lets him know that he forgot to take the lists she asked him to buy. Devi asks Aparna what she wants and she gives her the lists. Devi asks Kanan to get the bag from the shelf for Aparna. As the episode ends, Aparna is worried as to what Devi is doing.