Santhwanam, August 27, 2021, Written Update: Hari surprises Aparna

The episode starts with a funny segment in which Kanan brings an old bag, umbrella, water bottle and tiffin box for Aparna as Devi asks him to. Devi tells Aparna that these things are being used in the family traditionally and it brings good luck. Aparna is in dismay, and she takes those things and goes to her room.

Balan, Hari and Shiva close the store and Shiva insists on going to get the money from an earlier sale and leaves separately. Balan tells Hari how Shiva has been acting strange and Hari tries to defend him.

Devi notices that Shiva isn’t with Hari and Balan who just came home and asks them where he is. Balan tells her how he’s been coming late and acting weird. Devi and Balan tell Anjali not to worry and promise her they will find out what he’s up to. Devi and Kanan tell Hari how they fooled Aparna today. Hari goes to his room to find that Aparna is mad about what Devi and Kanan did and he surprises her with things that she asked him to buy.

Shiva comes home to find that Anjali has been waiting for him. She tells him to freshen up and come have dinner with her, but Shiva tells her that he already had dinner leaving Anjali sad. Aparna calls her mom and tells her she got the job, and asks her if her father will forgive her. Ambika tells her that her father will forgive once she has a child. Anjali tells Shiva that she’s not able to understand what’s going on and she isn’t liking it. She asks him whether she can go to her home and Shiva tells her she can go anytime she wants and she doesn’t have to ask him. As the episode ends, Anjali goes to bed in tears, wondering whether Shiva even loves her at all.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

