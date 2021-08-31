Santhwanam, August 31, 2021, Written Update: Savithri doubts Anjali

The episode starts with Savithri telling Shankaran that she thinks something is going on between Shiva and Anjali. Shankaran asks her to find out what’s wrong. Savithri questions Anjali regarding her changed behaviour, but she tells her mom that she isn’t having issues with anyone and asks her mom not to create any issues on her own. She tells her mom she just came to see her as she had to leave early last time because of their fight. Savithri finds it hard to believe Anjali and thinks she is hiding something. Anjali goes to her father and tells him she is here just to stay with them and there is no issue between her and Shiva and asks him to tell her mother not to trouble her with the few days that she will be there. After she leaves, Savithri tells Shankaran, Anjali is lying and she will find out what's going on.

Shiva is at the store and he shouts at Hari for no reason. Balan and Hari know something is worrying Shiva. Balan pulls aside Hari and tells him to leave Shiva alone for a while and Hari tells him something must have happened at Anjali’s house.

Aparna comes home after her work and Devi Kannan and Lakshmi are waiting to hear all about her first day at work. Aparna lies about a great day at work. She tries to trick Lakshmi into asking her to leave the job as she doesn’t want to go to work anymore but that doesn’t work out.

Savithri asks Shankaran to get some chicken and as he’s about to leave he sees Jayanthi coming. As the episode ends Shankaran asks Jayanthi if she’s here to make trouble again.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

