Santhwanam, December 7, 2021, Written Update; Anjali confronts Shathru

As the episode starts, Aparna begs Hari to cooperate with her family for just one more day as they will be gone by tomorrow. She pleads to him to wear the shirt and the ornaments her father gave him. Thambi worries if Hari will agree to his request and Ambika advises him that there is no need to force Hari on anything.

Thambi tells her, he can’t let him go as per his wishes and it is important for him to control him. Just as Ambika asks Thambi to leave those things to Aparna, the latter arrives with Hari, all dressed up as per Thambi’s request. Aparna requests her father to make sure Hari visits all their shops and go-downs. Hari, with half a heart, leaves with Thambi. Baskaran wonders what Thambi is up to.

Balan catches Shiva chilling out as he listens to an old romantic song. Shathru tells Balan that Shiva has been at it since morning and he hasn’t been able to eat breakfast yet. Shiva tells them he shall get the breakfast and Shathru tells them Shiva won’t return anytime soon. Shathru asks Balan if he could go, as he has never been to their house.

As Shathru arrives at Santhwanam, Anjali confronts him as she mistakes him to be a thief. Later she is embarrassed as Kannan identifies Shathru. The latter is taken in by the family and he meets the rest of the family. Sreedevi asks Anjali how she got the courage to confront a thief.

As Shathru is about to leave, Anjali confronts him again, this time for what he told her about Shiva that day through the phone. Later she asks him not to tell Shiva of his confrontation with her. As the episode ends, Hari and Thambi are seen wandering around on bike.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

