Santhwanam, November 19, 2021, Written Update: Hari finally agrees with Aparna

As the episode starts, Hari tells Aparna that there is no way he is coming to her house and he proceeds to tell Balan the same. Aparna stops him and gives him a warning that she knows exactly what to do if he doesn’t come with her. Anjali is accompanied by Kannan as she eagerly awaits Shiva’s return. Shiva returns with a surprise gift for Anjali but he doesn’t take it out in Kannan's presence. Kannan tries to find out what it is but Shiva sends him away. Shiva takes Anjali to their room and asks her to open the gift. Anjali is delighted as she sees that it’s her framed photo.

The next morning Shiva learns that Balan and Sreedevi couldn’t sleep thinking about Hari staying away for a while. Aparna approaches Balan as Hari doesn’t agree to go to her house. Balan and Shiva advise Hari to go but he keeps making excuses. Sreedevi tries her best but Hari goes to his room.

Aparna tells Hari he would realize how much she is sacrificing, once he learns the kind of life she was having. As Hari tells her he has never stayed away from the family, she reminds him that she too hasn’t been away before coming to his house. Balan and Sreedevi are worried that Hari's visit might worsen things with Thambi, but they hope for the best.

Anjali slips off the bed as she hangs the photo on the wall and Shiva catches her just in time. Anjali and Shiva glare into each other's eyes as they are closer. Hari and Aparna finally come out all dressed up and ready to go but Hari seems deflated. Hari takes blessings from the family and Balan advises him to be happy. Kannan breaks down in tears as he hugs Hari out. Before leaving, Sreedevi asks Aparna to make sure nothing goes wrong at her house.

As the episode ends, Santhwanam family bids farewell to Hari and Aparna.