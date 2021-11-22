Santhwanam, November 22, 2021, Written Update: Thambi shows compassion towards Aparna

As the episode starts, Kannan wonders if Anjali has gone to her home to stay there and Lakshmi assures him that won’t happen. Kannan points out to Sreedevi that Balan will be having a tough time as Hari and Aparna are away. Balan and Shiva are seen having tea from a tea stall and the thought of Hari being at Thambi’s house worries him. He reminds Shiva how Thambi has vowed to take away his brother from him. Shiva promises Balan that nothing in the world will take his brothers away from him. Meanwhile, Anjali returns with her surprise gift for Shiva, but Sreedevi catches her before she could sneak in. Just as Sreedevi tries to find out what Anjali is hiding; Kannan arrives and informs her that Shiva too brought a similar thing last night.

Sreedevi asks her to show it to them and Anjali has no way to escape. Sreedevi and Kannan are delighted to see her photo work and Anjali takes them to her room to show Shiva’s work as well. Sreedevi decides to hang the photo in the hall, since it is too beautiful to be kept in their room, according to her. Thambi joins Aparna and Hari as they have dinner and tries to mock Hari; pretending to talk on the phone. Later Thambi ends up asking Ambika to feed Hari properly and make sure the guests get what they need.

Balan returns home and is delighted to see Shiva and Anjali’s photo is hung on the wall. He expresses his concern over Hari to Sreedevi. Aparna gets nauseous as she drinks milk and she rushes to vomit. Thambi is worried about seeing Aparna all exhausted and he asks Ambika if she needs to be taken to hospital. Thambi later consoles her daughter and Aparna gets emotional. As the episode ends, Balan is still upset about Hari and he tells Sreedevi, Thambi’s compassion cannot be trusted.

