Santhwanam, November 30, 2021, Written Update; Thambi is impressed by Hari's behavior

As the episode starts, Aparna expresses her happiness over her father's change of heart. She thanks the gods for finally listening to her prayers and giving her a life she hoped for. On seeing her happiness, Hari wonders whether her father's approach towards him is genuine, or he is faking it with some other intentions.

Shiva and Anjali are on their way to the hospital and Anjali has a good time in their adventurous journey. Thambi asks Aparna where Hari is and Aparna tells him that Hari is busy with the committee memebers. Thambi is impressed by Hari's manners and tells the same to Aparna and Ambika. He recalls how Hari has been obedient towards him, even though he was reluctant in the beginning. He hears Aparna address Hari as 'da' and asks her not to do it. Thambi tells Aparna she can do it. Aparna agrees to Thambi's advise.

Shiva and Anjali stops around a road side stall to have a drink and as Shiva tells the stall owner they are back from the hospital, he asks him if anyone is pregnant at home and Shiva and Anjali glances at each other awkwardly. Anjali later describes her interaction with her friend's baby and Shiva notices how much Anjali likes kids. Anjali asks Shiva if he likes babies and Shiva asks her who doesn't. As they head back, Anjali lays her hand around Shiva's waists.

Back at the store Kannan as a hard time attending to the orders of customers. Balan finds that Kannan isn't able to focus on his work and Balan lectures him. He advises Kannan to be serious about his life and not to think that he will have his brothers looking after him all the while. Balan gets emotional as he tells Shathru and Kannan that he raised his brothers as his own children and all he wants is to see them succeed in life. On listening to Balan's advise, Kannan starts focusing on his work and he attends to a customer with all his efforts.

Shiva and Anjali returns back home and Anjali share's her adventurous ride with Shiva. Shiva asks her about Kannan and she reminds him that he's at store. As the episode ends, Shiva glances at Anjali romantically.

We have watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

