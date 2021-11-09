Santhwanam, November 9, 2021, Written Update: Aparna makes a bold decision

As the episode starts, Anjali tells everyone how Shiva has been doing his best to help Shankaran settle his loan. She reveals that not only Shiva took the ornaments for him but also a loan in his name to settle Shankaran’s debt. The family is shocked to learn that Shankaran was thrown out of the house by Thambi as he went to beg for his mercy. Anjali asks Balan what he would have done if he was in Shiva’s place. Anjali reminds everyone how she was suffering all the blame in the past week, while all he was trying to do was help her father.

Shiva begs Aparna for her forgiveness and he tells Balan that he never meant to hurt anyone. Lakshmi is heartbroken to learn the truth. Aparna calls her mother and asks her why she lied to her. Aparna tells her how she learned the truth about why Shiva laid his hands on her father. Aparna informs her mother that she will be fasting until her father visits her. Ambika informs Thambi about Aparna’s decision and he makes speculation that Shiva would have to apologize to him.

Anjali consoles Shiva and asks him to not tell anyone the truth sooner. Shiva is still upset about Aparna’s situation. Balan and Sreedevi are worried if Aparna and Anjali would have split between them and Balan advises her to support Aparna. Hari asks Aparna to end her fast and have dinner but Aparna asks him not to force her as it is the only way she can get her father to visit her. Anjali discloses the turn of events in which her father introduced Shiva as his savior. As the episode ends, Sreedevi and Kannan are excited as they learn about it.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

