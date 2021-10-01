Santhwanam, October 1, 2021, Written Update: Jayanthi gets a chance to talk to Ambika

As the episode starts, Kannan appreciates Anjali when she gives Jayanthi an earful. Jayanthi happens to choke on food as Anjali lashes out on her. Ambika expresses her gratitude for the food. Ambika tells them she needs to go back home before Thambi returns, Kannan tells her that would be better as he recalls his previous encounter with Thambi. Jayanthi, who complains about Devi’s cooking, is seen licking her fingers.

Ambika pays a visit to Lakshmi with Aparna. Lakshmi tells her how grateful she is to have her home and asks her to visit often. They discuss Thembi's situation and Lakshmi tells Ambika he needs to be brought into the fold. Ambika tells Lakshmi how pleased she is to see her daughter treated like this by the family.

Ambika expresses her gratitude to the entire family as she is about to take leave. Jayanthi asks Ambika if she could drop her at the junction on her way home. The entire family is upset as Jayanthi requests as they know Jayanthi must be having some evil plans. Anjali tries to make Jayanthi stay but she insists on going with Ambika.

As they leave the family hopes that Ambika doesn’t fall for Jayanthi’s talks as they already gave an intro of Jayanthi’s character. As the family feared, Jayanthi tries to convince Ambika that Anjali isn’t safe at Santhwanam. She tells her that even Hari has to beg Devi if he needs money. She asks Ambika to take Aparna with her during her pregnancy or she won’t be getting proper treatment.

Hari tells Balan about how happy Aparna’s mother was on her visit home. Balan asks him if she is okay with Aparna's condition back home. As the episode ends, Shiva expresses his concern over Jayanthi as went with Ambika.