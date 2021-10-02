Santhwanam, October 2, 2021, Written Update: Aparna gives Shiva a hard time

As the episode starts, an unexpected guest arrives at the store. Hari Shiva and Balan wonder who it is. Balan then recognizes that it is Shathru, Pillai’s nephew. Shathru introduces himself to them and tells them the funny story of how he got his name. Shathru knows all about the store from what Pillai has told him and he seems very eager to join them at work. Balan is relieved that finally, they show someone who they can trust to look after the store in their absence.

Shiva leaves to store and tells them he has a delivery to make. Hari and Balan know that he’s going home to meet Anjali. Shiva comes home and tells them he was having a headache. Everyone realizes that he just came to talk to Anjali. Anjali goes to the kitchen to meet Shiva. Aparna decides to give Shiva a hard time and she keeps interfering in Shiva's attempts to meet Anjali.

Shiva tries to meet Anjali from the back door and Kannan follows him. As Shiva and Shiva stare at each other, Kannan arrives with troubles for them. He asks Shiva why he isn’t washing his face and splashes water on his face.

Shiva finally gets a chance to talk to Anjali and she is again called by Aparna. Anjali is mad at Aparna and Devi for stopping Shiva from meeting her, and Aparna tells her she was just trying to give it back to Shiva for how he behaved while Anjali was away.

Devi asks Anjali if she has given Shiva her birthday cake yet. Anjali tells them what all was happening since the morning. As the episode ends, Devi promises her that no one will disturb her and asks her to give Shiva her birthday cake.

