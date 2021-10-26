Santhwanam, October 26, 2021, Written Update: Anjali delighted to hear from Shankaran

As the episode starts, Sreedevi apologizes to Shiva for lashing out at him without knowing what he was going through. Shiva expresses his gratitude to her for showing faith in him. Sreedevi tells him she won’t be talking to Balan till he allows him to enter the store.

Balan finds out that Sreedevi is upset at him as she refuses to meet eye to eye with him. Aparna gets emotional as she recalls what all has been happening in the family because of her father. Hari tells her it is an opportunity for her to realize her father’s true colors. Aparna asks Hari to promise her that he or Shiva won’t be going after her father for what he did. Hari doesn’t give her his word and tells her he will think about it.

Balan arrives at the dinner table to see that the others have refused to eat dinner. He calls out Kannan and Hari to come out and have dinner, but he learns that everyone is upset at him for sending Shiva away from the store. Balan gets angry at their gesture and he too refuses to eat.

Anjali is delighted as Shankaran calls her and he assures her that he is in a safe place. He further adds that he will repay Thambi his dues and retake his house soon. Anjali is eager to know who helped him and Shankaran tells her, an angel helped him. Anjali happily informs Shiva and Devi of the good news.

Anjali tells Shiva how she and Aparna managed to give dinner to Balan and a few others. She asks Shiva to have dinner with her and he tells her he isn’t hungry. As the episode ends, Anjali brings dinner to his bed and places it in front of him.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

