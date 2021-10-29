Santhwanam, October 29, 2021, Written Update: Thambi returns to Shankaran’s house

As the episode starts, Shiva objects to Balan's decision to visit Thambi, and Hari agrees with Shiva. Balan sticks to his decision and Shiva reminds him that it might complicate things. Shathru agrees with Shiva and Balan asks how he knows so much about Thambi.

Shiva and Shankaran arrive at the bank to collect the loan. The secretary informs him that the committee unanimously agreed to grant a loan to Shiva based on the goodwill his father has. The secretary hands over the cheque to Shiva. Shiva expresses his concerns over Balan’s plans to visit Thambi.

Thambi notices Ambika is upset and he asks her to serve food with a happy face. Ambika tells him she doesn’t know how to pretend to be happy. He asks her what is worrying her so much and she speaks her heart out. She tells him it is so rude of him not to care about his daughter in such a situation. She vouches for Aparna and her husband’s family and reminds Thambi how rude he has been. Thambi is angered and asks her if she doesn’t see what they have done to him.

Shiva and Shankaran arrive at Thambi’s house. Thambi asks Shankaran if there is any news from Santhwanam. He tells him how he had to know about his daughter’s pregnancy from a stranger. Shankaran informs him about Balan’s plans to visit him and he tells him they better not. Thambi returns the documents and key to Shankaran’s house along with the interest that he paid.

Shankaran tells him he doesn’t understand him and Thambi tells him no one has; including his wife and daughter. Shankaran tells him that he has failed to see his daughter’s heart and tells him how she broke down in tears thinking about her family during Onam celebrations. As the episode ends, Shankaran vouches for Aparna and Thambi is thoughtful about it.

