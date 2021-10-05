Santhwanam, October 5, 2021, Written Update: Anjali and Shiva clears their misunderstanding

As the episode starts, Balan tells Devi that it is prudent to inform Thambi about Aparna as he is her father. Balan asks Devi to keep it a secret as he doesn’t know how Thambi will react to it and if Thambi happens to insult him, it only worries Aparna.

Anjali and Shiva decide to clear the air. Anjali asks why he didn’t call and Shiva asks her to recall how she lashed out at him while he called her. Shiva tells her how Jayanthi lashed out at him through phone and Anjali realises how Jayanthi tricked her.

Next morning, Anjali starts her day with prayer and she thanks God for bringing her back to Santhwanam. She tells Devi about her conversation with Shiva last night. She tells Anjali all they had was misunderstanding and Anjali realises this when she doesn’t even recall what Devi talked to her over the phone.

Anjali tells Shiva, it was Jayanthi who lashed out at him. Shiva tells her how Jayanthi confronted him in person as well. Anjali realises the dirty game Jayanthi was playing. As Shiva is about to leave for the store, Anjali asks him if he is still angry with her and nods his head that he isn't.

Balan and Devi take Aparna's issues to Lakshmi and she doesn’t want them to have any kind of talks with Thambi. Balan and Devi notice that Aparna is upset and they decide to meet Thambi within a week and plan of keeping it a secret.

Balan informs Hari about his plans to meet Thambi and Hari doesn’t approve of this as he doesn’t want Balan to take any more insults from Thambi. As the episode ends, Shiva tells Hari that they should be making that sacrifice for Aparna.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

