Santhwanam, September 1, 2021, Written Update: Jayanthi tries to find out the truth

As the episode starts, Jayanthi promises Shankaran that she won’t create any trouble this time. Shankaran lets her see Anjali and asks her to leave as soon as she can. Jayanthi excitedly goes to Anjali. Anjali is in no mood to talk to her, but Jayanthi keeps on asking her questions one after the other. She finally asks her to leave her alone. Jayanthi goes to Savithri and informs that her doubts were true and tells her Shiva left her here for good. Savithri doesn’t like to hear that Shiva left Anjali and tells Jayanthi it should be Anjali who leaves Jayanthi. Jayanthi feels that Savithri has started to care for Anjali and plans to do something about it.

Anjali who sees Jayanthi coming to her room, makes it clear to her that she knows what Jayanthi is here for. In order to get Anjali talking, Jayanthi speaks about Shiva and tells Anjali that Sethu told her about how much Shiva loves her and how he’s angered by even the slightest of words that harms her. Anjali breaks into tears on hearing about Shiva. As Jayanthi pushes her further and insists on knowing what’s going on between her and Shiva, Anjali lashes out at her and asks her to leave her alone. Shankaran comes back by this time and Jayanthi acts as if she is hurt and leaves.

Aparna is looking for a way to disclose her decision to quit the job. Balan talks about depositing the money for the job, and Aparna asks if it's worth it. Lakshmi who used to be rebellious supports her. Finally, when she decides to tell them she doesn’t need the job, Hari asks her to distribute sweets he brought. As the episode ends, Devi tells them Anju should have been here which makes Shiva worried.