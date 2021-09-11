Santhwanam, September 11, 2021, Written Update: Aparna’s pregnancy is confirmed

As the episode starts, Shankaran comes home and is really upset about Shiva refusing to enter their house. Savithri asks him why he is upset and he tells her how he met Shiva just outside the gate. Savithri is infuriated by this and asks Shankaran if he realizes Shiva’s character now. She confirms that Shiva has indeed abandoned Anjali. She curses the fate of Anjali for loving him. Anjali overhears this and decides to call him. Shiva is really excited to see Anjali’s call but she lashes out at him. She asks him why he is hurting her parents and asks if she should tell them that there is no love between the two.

Hari and Aparna are at the hospital waiting for their check up and both of them are nervous about the results. Devi isn’t able to control her emotions and Balan asks her why she seems so tense. Finally, Devi reveals that Aparna might be pregnant.

Finally, the doctor confirms that Aparna and Hari are going to be parents. Hari calls Devi and informs that her doubt was true. Aparna is unable to hold her tears back. Back home Devi is really excited and informs Balan about the good news. Seeing her excitement Balan wonders if his decision to not have a child was right.

Savithri tells Shankaran that Anjali has been abandoned by Shiva and they need to make sure if his family was involved in this as well. She tells Shankaran to go to Santhwanam house and talk to them about it. Balan asks Devi if it was a wise decision that he made, deciding not to have a child. As the episode ends, Devi tells him she will be the one raising Hari’s child and she isn’t worried about anything else.