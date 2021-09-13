Santhwanam, September 13, 2021, Written Update: Aparna informs her mother about her pregnancy

As the episode starts, Aparna and Hari come back from the hospital. A delighted Balan and Hari rush to meet her. Balan lets Aparna know she has fulfilled the long-time dream of their family. Shiva and Kannan are back from the store as everyone is gathered around the hall, Devi breaks the news. Everyone is delighted to hear the good news and Lakshmi tells everyone that her prayers have been answered finally. Devi and Lakshmi give Aparna pregnancy advice. Aparna talks about informing her parents about this and Hari expresses his concerns about her father. Devi tells them it will be better to inform her mother and she will take care of the rest.

Sankaran makes his way to the home and everyone informs him about the good news. When he sees everyone is happy and as he comes to know that they don’t have any issues with Anjali, he decides not to talk about Anjali’s issues to them and confirms that it is something between Anjali and Shiva.

When Shankaran leaves, Shiva regrets that he didn’t talk to him and asks about Anjali. Hari and Aparna are in their room sharing their joy with each other and Aparna talks about sharing the news with her parents. Hari asks her to not have high expectations about her father. Aparna calls her mother and Ambika is really excited about Aparna’s call. Aparna informs that she is pregnant and Ambika cannot control her excitement. Aparna asks her if she could tell this to her father and Ambika tells her she will think about it. Ambika serves Thambi tea along with some jalebi. Thambi asks why she is so excited and reminds her that the last time she was excited, Aparna came home. As the episode ends, Thambi asks Ambika if she has planned something like that again.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

